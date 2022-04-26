Kerala bids adieu to Congress veteran K Sankaranarayanan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mortal remains of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra governor K Sankaranarayanan were consigned to flames on the premises of his ancestral house at Painkulam near Cheruthuruthy on Monday evening. The former minister, who passed away on Sunday, was cremated with full state honours.

In the morning, a large number of people, including leaders of various political parties, paid their last respects to the departed leader at his residence in Sekharipuram. On behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Welfare of SC and ST K Radhakrishnan placed a wreath on Sankaranarayanan’s body, at his residence.

Radhakrishnan said people had lost a leader who always held his head high. Palakkad District Collector Mrunmai Joshi placed a wreath on behalf of the chief secretary. Minister K Krishnankutty, Speaker M B Rajesh, state Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, UDF convener M M Hassan, KPCC vice-presidents T Siddique and V T Balaram, MPs Kodiukunnil Suresh, V K Sreekantan and Benny Behnan, Muslim League state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, former minister P K Kunhalikutty, Shafi Parambil,MLA, and former MP VS Vijayaraghavan were among those who paid homage to the senior Congress leader at his house at Sekharipuram.

Terming Sankaranarayanan’s life an example of high values, M B Rajesh said even when the leader was governor, he remained down to earth and behaved in a simple and jovial manner. Around 2.30 pm, the body was taken to the District Congress Committee office, where a large number of people, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, paid their respects.

Chandy said Sankaranarayanan’s demise has created a void in the party as well as society at large, which cannot be filled easily. He said Sankaranarayanan was the moderate face of Kerala politics. The body was kept at the DCC office for an hour for the public to pay homage. Later, it was taken to Painkulam. Former leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala paid his last respects to the departed soul at Painkulam.