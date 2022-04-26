STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt against lowering mask as Covid back in focus

Health min reviews situation a day ahead of PM’s scheduled meeting with chief ministers

Published: 26th April 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Face mask, Covid, masks, Omicron

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government on Monday said it did not expect the Covid situation to deteriorate in the state but warned the people against lowering guard. A meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George in the wake of spike in cases in certain other states asked the medical officers to step up vigil on the formation of clusters and decided to insist people on wearing masks.

“There is no need to panic about the Covid situation in the state. We have not noticed any cluster formation so far. The only place where the cases have increased slightly is Kochi,” Veena said.“The current situation will continue for some more time in the state. The vigil should continue though we do not foresee a large wave,” she added.

The state reported 255 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 1,812. As many as 325 recovered. A total of 2,541 new cases were reported on the day at the national level, with the patients’ number going up to 16,522. As part of reviewing the latest spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers on Wednesday.

Veena asked the district medical officers to step up vigil and alert the state government in case of any cluster formation. The health department has also decided to increase district-level awareness about viral infection. The department also plans to associate with the general education department to increase vaccination coverage among children.

“Wearing mask is mandatory. The chances of infection are high in poorly ventilated places. Elderly people should be encouraged to take precautionary doses because they are vulnerable when cases increase,” the minister said in a statement. The government had lifted all restrictions on Covid and decided against imposing fine on people for not wearing mask.

The minister said no private lab or hospital will be allowed to charge more than the rate fixed by the government for Covid testing. The health department had slashed the rate of RT-PCR test from Rs 500 to Rs 300 and antigen test from Rs 300 to Rs 100 in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala  COVID 19 COVID cases mask
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp