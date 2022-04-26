STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to inaugurate 90th anniversary fete of Sivagiri pilgrimage on Tuesday

The programme will be held at Prime Minister’s residence at 10.30 am.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations to mark the 90th year of Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of Sivagiri Brahma Vidyalaya in New Delhi on Tuesday. The programme will be held at Prime Minister’s residence at 10.30 am.

The prime minister will light the lamp, marking the launch of the year-long celebrations and deliver the inaugural address. He will also release the logo for the navati celebrations. The programme will start with prayer by navati celebration committee secretary  Swami Guruprasad. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Satchidananda will preside over the function. Trust general secretary Swami Rhithambharananda will felicitate the prime minister.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar, trust treasurer Swami Saradananda, Brahma Vidyalaya golden jubilee celebrations committee secretary Swami Visalananda and SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally will attend the function.

“Seminars and conferences will be conducted in various countries and states during the next one year to mark the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage. On April 30 the ground-breaking ceremony for Sivagiri Ashram Centre will be held at Great London in the United Kingdom. The celebrations in Bahrain will be held on May 6,” said Swami Guruprasad.

