Actor abduction case: Police insist on quizzing court officials, judge differs

However, the court asked the prosecution the purpose of questioning its officials. It said the documents found on Dileep’s phone are pages of ‘A-diary’, which is not a confidential document.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the 2017 actor assault case on Tuesday informed the Additional Special Sessions Court that court officials have to be questioned to verify whether actor Dileep, an accused, influenced them. 

The submission was made in the petition filed by the prosecution to question court officials after certain court documents were recovered from Dileep’s mobile phone during further investigation. However, the court asked the prosecution the purpose of questioning its officials. It said the documents found on Dileep’s phone are pages of ‘A-diary’, which is not a confidential document.

Another document recovered is a court order dated December 31, 2019, directing Dileep to meet the expense of sending a memory card containing visuals of the assault to Chandigarh Central Forensic Laboratory. This too was also not confidential, it said.

The public prosecutor argued that confidential documents of the court have been leaked. He said Dileep influenced several persons in the case. It has to be checked whether he also influenced court officials. The court observed that if any document is leaked, it is up to the court to conduct an inquiry against its officials. It asked whether the police have a provision to interrogate court officials. On this, the prosecution said interrogation is mandatory.

In the court diary, it is mentioned that while examining the CD produced by the prosecution related to the documents leaked from the court, it is found that they were copies and not the original documents as claimed by the prosecution. The court has sought an explanation from the prosecution in this regard. The court decided to hear the petition on May 9.

Similarly, the court has granted time till May 9 to Dileep for filing an objection against the prosecution’s plea to cancel his bail. The petition to cancel his bail for influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence will be considered on May 9.

Deadline for Dileep
The court has granted time till May 9 to Dileep for filing an objection against the prosecution’s plea to cancel his bail. The plea to cancel his bail for influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence will be considered on May 9.

