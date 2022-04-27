Congress retains KV Thomas, may strip him of posts

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the state leadership’s expectations, the central disciplinary committee of the Congress did not favour the ouster of senior leader KV Thomas from the party, but recommended him to be stripped of all positions for speaking at a seminar during the CPM party congress in Kannur earlier this month.

If party chief Sonia Gandhi accepts the recommendation by the A K Antony-headed panel, Thomas will lose membership in both the All India Congress Committee and the political affairs committee. Though Thomas has been keen on meeting general secretary in charge of the state, Tariq Anwar, who is also the member secretary of the disciplinary committee, the latter refused and, instead, asked him to reply to the show-cause notice. State Congress president K Sudhakaran had demanded stringent and model action against Thomas.

Action against KV: Cong keeps bypoll in mind

However, with the Thrikkakara by-election approaching, Antony and fellow panel members Ambika Soni, Jai Prakash Aggarwal and G Parameswara did not recommend a stern action as they felt it would swing Latin Catholic votes against the UDF candidate as Thomas is still a popular leader in Kochi.

Many in the party described the panel’s move a smart one. “Thomas’ plan to gain a martyr’s image won’t work now. Now, he may have to quit the party and switch sides,” said a senior leader.Even when Thomas reiterated that he would continue as a Congress member till his death, rumours were rife that he has been waiting to unleash his tirade on the party and walk into the Left camp. On Tuesday, CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterated that Thomas would be given accommodation if Congress ousts him from party.