CPI nod for upper age limit for those at party helm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state council witnessed major criticism against the party decision to bring in an age-cap for those at the party helm. The state council on Tuesday however decided to strictly implement the national council decision to make upper age-limit mandatory for party leaders.

Sources said senior leaders who owe allegiance to the rival faction came out against the party decision. As per the national council guidelines, those above 75 years cannot be part of the state council or executive, while 65 years has been made the upper age limit for district secretaries. Similarly, all party committees should comprise at least 40 per cent youngsters — below 50 years — and 15 per cent women. However since party conferences are currently in process, the age-cap cannot be made mandatory at the branch-level.

“Some council members felt that the CPI has been blindly following the CPM, by making age-cap mandatory in the party. But it’s not about age, but about efficiency, they reiterated. Once age-limit is made mandatory, several seniors will have to be dropped. They also felt that making age criteria mandatory is against party norms,” said sources. Those supporting senior leader K E Ismail were against the decision, sources said.

Criticism against SilverLine

The party council witnessed severe criticism against SilverLine project. Some senior leaders pointed out that the government is going ahead with the project, even before environmental and socio-impact assessments could be completed. The government going ahead with the decision does raise genuine concerns, said critics.

Responding to criticism, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said it’s the LDF government that would implement the SilverLine project. He assured all that the government will ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation for those who lose their land for the project. He criticised the UDF for unleashing a political campaign against the project.

The police action against SilverLine protesters too invited criticism at the state council. “The Opposition has been trying to rake up needless issues through the protests. However the police action of kicking protesters cannot be accepted. These are unbecoming of a modern and civilised society. The police should not indulge in such activities. The government should implement the project by taking the common man into confidence,” said leaders.

The council meet also discussed the ongoing construction of C K Chandrappan study centre and fund collection for the project.