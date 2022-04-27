Govt to hand over 150 acres at Kinalur to set up AIIMS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to fulfil the long-standing demand for a unit of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the state government has decided to hand over 150 acres of land at Kinalur, a village in Kozhikode, to set up the institute. The decision came after the Central government agreed to the demand for AIIMS.

As per the decision, a total of 153.46 acres of land at Kinalur and adjoining Kanthalad villages will be handed over to the Health and Family Welfare Department to facilitate the development of the premier health care institution.

The land pooled includes 140 acres under the industries department, along with five acres of unused land leased to Usha School of Athletics, and other plots of land allocated for industrial purposes nearby. The land will be made available for the Director of Medical Education and it will be inspected by the Central government.

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd under the industries department will hand over 142.678 acres of unutilised land at Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) at Kinalur and Kanthalad villages.

AIIMS has 19 centres in different parts of the country.

Though the state has been demanding the setting up of a unit here, there has been no headway till last year. It changed after the Central government announced a plan to set up 22 more units. Earlier Health Minister Veena George said that 200 acres of land will be made available for the project.

Recently the Union Government had informed K Muraleedharan, MP, that it had given in-principle nod to set up AIIMS in Kerala. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pawar, had informed the MP about the decision.