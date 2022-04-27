STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political asylum only for homeless, I have home in Congress: KV Thomas

KV Thomas said he still has a home in Congress, which is a strong house, and removal from party positions is like taking away a chair and giving a stool instead.

Published: 27th April 2022 02:41 PM

Veteran Congress leader KV Thomas

By PTI

KOCHI: Veteran Congress leader KV Thomas on Wednesday brushed aside CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's invitation to join the Left party, even though the Congress Disciplinary Committee has recommended his removal from party positions, saying political asylum was only required by someone who was homeless.

Thomas, speaking to reporters, said he still has a home in Congress, which is a strong house, and removal from party positions is like taking away a chair and giving a stool instead.

"Party positions are like tables and chairs. If that is taken away and I am given a stool, I have no problem with that. I will continue to remain a Congressman," he said and added that till now the party has not officially communicated to him the decision it has taken based on the recommendation.

He also said that any future course of action from his side would be decided after he receives the official communication from the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday approved the disciplinary panel's recommendations which was of the view that Thomas should be removed from the state political affairs committee and the executive committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Subsequently, on Tuesday evening Balakrishnan had offered political asylum to Thomas if were to be expelled from the Congress.

Asked what was his response to CPI(M) leader's statement, Thomas said, "Political asylum is for someone who is homeless. I have a home in Congress. It is a strong house. I can stay there."

The disciplinary committee's decision came on a complaint sent by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP K Sudhakaran seeking action against Thomas for attending the CPI(M) party congress held in Kannur in April despite a direction by the party not to.

Thomas had defended his decision to attend the CPI(M) event saying that he decided to go as he was threatened that if he did, he would be out of the party.

The veteran Congress leader not only attended the event, against party wishes, he, in his speech, had lavished praise on Vijayan and his administrative capabilities and developmental agenda and also extended his whole-hearted support to the Left government's SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project, which is being strenuously opposed by the Congress.

Congress KV Thomas Kerala Congress Kerala Politics
