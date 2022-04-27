Salafi preacher Mujahid Balussery attacks PFI for invoking Quran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Salafi preacher Mujahid Balussery has launched a scathing attack on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for justifying its killings invoking the Islamic scriptures. He asserted that emotional approach is not beneficial to the community at a time when the enemies are waiting for an opportunity to put the Muslims on the defensive.

“If Prophet Muhammad were alive, he would have slapped the NDF (PFI) leaders. I have decided to launch a campaign against NDF for the coming two years even if they mount a physical attack on me,” Balussery said in a video that appeared on social media.

“A person who loves the religion of Allah cannot love the NDF for even a fraction of a second. I have accessed the inside details of the NDF and have understood the paths they have taken in various places in Kerala,” he said.

Balussery said the PFI leaders exhort its workers to flee the scene of action and go into hiding in other states, leaving their families to the mercy of the police. “Then, they claim that this is Islam,” he said. The Salafi preacher said the PFI will swing into action only when its cadre members are attacked.

“Will the organisation avenge the murder of an IUML or PDP worker or an innocent CPM cadre? This revenge killing is the Jewish tradition, not the Islamic one,” he added. Balussery asked whether the PFI would implement the Islamic punishment in all aspects of life. “Would you chop off the hands of those who stole something from your house? Would you stone to death those who indulge in adultery? Why Quranic law is applicable only in chopping off the heads?” he asked.

Punishing a person who is in no way connected to violence is not the justice envisaged in Islam. “In fact, PFI is not opposing the RSS; it is actually helping it. The RSS has an agenda of killing a Muslim in Holy Ramzan in front of mosque and those who help the RSS in achieving its goal is not the ally of Muslims,” said Balussery.