Mar Ivanios emerges champs at Kerala University Youth Festival

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged overall champions at the five-day Kerala University Youth Festival that concluded in Kollam on Wednesday. 

Published: 28th April 2022

Students of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, celebrating their victory | PICS: vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

The college bagged 190 points to zoom past Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, and University College, Thiruvananthapuram, the first and second runners-up who secured 189 and 145 points, respectively. 

Kalathilakam Sona Sunil of Sree Swathi
Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram,
and Kalaprathibha Vishnu S of Sree 
Narayana College, Cherthala, Alappuzha

Sona Sunil of Sree Swathi Thirunal College bagged the kalathilakam award. She also secured first position in six events – fancy dress, mohiniyattam, kathakali, Kerala natanam, nangyarkoothu and folk dance. Vishnu S of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, received the kalaprathibha award.General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the valedictory function and handed over trophies to the winners.

Kripa wins first place in short story writing
Kripa Gladys Mena, whose dog MS Monk won hearts during the Kerala University Youth Festival, secured the first place in English short story writing. A first-year MA English Literature student on the Kariavattom campus of Kerala University, Kripa’s story titled ‘The Last Drop of Existence’ won her the first place. The short story is about an adventurous experience of a medical student who got caught up in Russia-Ukraine war.

In the 2020 youth festival, Kripa secured second place in short story writing. Kripa, who represented Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, in 2019 youth festival secured first place in Mimicry and third place in English poetry. Kripa, who has a black belt in Karate, is the daughter of Maxi Vishwas Mena, journalist and writer, and Silvy Maxi Mena, a deaf educator and journalist.

