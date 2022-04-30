STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Christian priest sentenced to 18 years RI for sexually assaulting four teenage boys in 2017 

The young victims, all aged 16 at the time of the incident, were the students of a seminary in Pullamala in the district wherein the accused was serving as a rector.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLLAM: A Kerala court has sentenced a Christian priest to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor boys of a seminary in Kollam district five years ago.

Fr Thomas Parekkulam (35), a member of Chennai-based SDM minor seminary, was on Friday found guilty of the crime registered by police in Puthoor under Kottarakkara circle in the commission of offences punishable under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The young victims, all aged 16 at the time of the incident, were the students of a seminary in Pullamala in the district wherein the accused was serving as a rector.

Sentencing the priest to five years each in three cases and three years sentence in the fourth case, Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) K N Sujith also ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for every case.

Considering the trauma suffered by the victims in the sexual attacks, the court also recommended to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to award adequate compensation to the victims commensurate to the physical as well as mental trauma suffered by them.

"The factual circumstances emerged in the instant case would show that, attributing to sexual attack the victim boys were subjected to, they had suffered physical as well as mental trauma and ergo, it is necessary to rehabilitate them," the court said.

The accused, who went absconding after escaping from police custody, was arrested from Chennai, the office of the district public prosecutor said.

The case was registered and investigated based on a complaint received by the Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram, the office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Kerala priest Sexual assault Priest sexual assault POCSO Church sexual abuse
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp