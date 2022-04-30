STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sparks fly as bishop & co bulldoze in, wrest church in Thiruvananthapuram

The church was upgraded to the cathedral status by the faction led by Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.

Published: 30th April 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mateer Memorial CSI Church,Trivandrum,Kerala. (Image courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

Mateer Memorial CSI Church,Trivandrum,Kerala. (Image courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Two factions of parishioners faced off over converting the 116-year-old Mateer Memorial CSI Church into a cathedral, sparking tensions at LMS Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. 

The church was upgraded to the cathedral status by the faction led by Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.
The standoff started around 7am when believers arrived for Mass. When the Mass was going on, the faction led by Bishop Rasalam came to the church to declare its conversion into a cathedral. 

Since the church gate was closed by a section of church committee members who were against the bishop’s move, the team led by him entered the premises after knocking down one side of the gate with a bulldozer. 

Later, the parishioners who were against the bishop’s move were asked to clear the compound. After the eviction, they blocked the road in front of the church. Despite the opposition, the bishop made an official announcement later in the church and a board was also installed in the compound. A large posse of police was present to bring the law and order situation under control.

A parishioner, seeking anonymity, alleged that a group of people, who favour the conversion of church into cathedral, barged into the church with the help of goons and took away the records. They also seized the church and stopped the believers from entering it and locked the gate, he said. 

Over 2,400 families are members of the parish, which was being governed by the representatives they elected. Once the church is converted into a cathedral, the administerial authority will be with the bishop. The faction led by the bishop claimed the church committee was disbanded earlier and a 20-member ad hoc committee was constituted. At present, the church has an income of Rs 3.5 crore annually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Nagarjan, M
    How many Christians really know the difference between a church and a cathedral? The present move shows that without power or authority a belief-based religion cannot survive. Note the huge funding from foreign sources! God save!
    9 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp