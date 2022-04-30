Vijay Babu flees to Dubai, seeks bail at High Court amid new sexual assault charge  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday confirmed that Vijay Babu had left for Dubai from Bengaluru, even as the actor-producer approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, another person came out on social media levelling sexual assault charge against him.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said it was confirmed that Vijay Babu flew out to the Gulf city from Bengaluru airport two days after they received the rape complaint against him. Police had checked with the Bureau of Emigration after collecting his passport details.

“We expect him to cooperate with the laws of the country,” said Nagaraju. Police started recording statements of his friends and associates in the film industry, especially crew of the movie Home, produced by him, the commissioner said.

The HC sought the state government’s view on Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail petition and adjourned it for hearing after summer vacation. Though no law prevents his arrest, police usually wait for the outcome if an accused moves court for anticipatory bail.

However, legal experts say Vijay Babu does not stand a chance in the court as the applicant should be physically present in the country when applying for the bail. Former Director General of Prosecutions T Asaf Ali said that there is a ruling by Justice K T Sankaran that anticipatory bail is a recourse for a person facing imminent arrest.

“As the accused is already abroad, there is no imminent threat of an arrest (in this case),” he said. In his petition, Vijay Babu alleged that the actor who filed the rape complaint against him, used to call him at odd hours and send messages frequently to his mobile phone. She regularly made attempts to keep the relationship with him, he alleged.

Fresh charges come out

Vijay Babu said he has kept all messages, photos and videos sent from the mobile number of the complainant intact and is prepared to produce it before the investigating agency. Meanwhile, a post appeared on Facebook page ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment’ levelled another allegation of sexual assault against Vijay Babu.

The post said the actorproducer offered her alcohol which she refused, during a work related meeting. However, he made sudden advance and sexually assaulted her “without any question, without any consent.

Luckily, my reflex action was super quick and I just pulled myself backwards and maintained a distance from him.... “He started apologizing from then and requested me to not tell anyone. I agreed as I was scared. I immediately got out from there casually by making some silly reasons,” the post said.

Hearing after summer vacation