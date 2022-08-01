Home States Kerala

15-year-old electrocuted while handling generator

The police said the accident might have occurred either due to improper handling of the generator or the electricity might have got restored when the boy was trying to operate the generator.

Generator image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted while handling a diesel generator at his house at Randar in Avoly panchayat in Muvattupuzha on Sunday morning. The deceased is Nadirsha, son of Shihab and Nisha.  

Randar ward councillor Ashraf Moideen said there was no electricity in the area between 4am and 8am. “The diesel generator used at Nadirsha’s father’s shop was kept at their residence. When electricity went off, Nadirsha switched on the generator. He was electrocuted while trying to plug in the wire from the generator to a switchboard in the house,” he said.

The police said the accident might have occurred either due to improper handling of the generator or the electricity might have got restored when the boy was trying to operate the generator. Though he was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved. “We have registered a case of unnatural death now.

The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Sunday afternoon. The exact cause for electrocution has to be probed,” an officer at Muvattupuzha police station said. Nadirsha was a student of Nirmala Higher Secondary School in Muvattupuzha. 

