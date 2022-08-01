Home States Kerala

Man, his two daughters killed after car plunges into canal in Kerala's Tiruvalla

The accident took place when the car was trying to overtake a private bus.

A father and his two daughters lost their lives in an accident in Tiruvalla. (Photos | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A father and his two daughters were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a canal from a bridge at Vennikkulam in Tiruvalla.  

The Koipuram police said that the deceased persons have been identified as Chandy Mathew, 48, and his two daughters  Blessey Chandy, 19, and Feba V Chandy 25, who belonged to Chakkupallam, Kumily. 

“Though they were the natives of Idukki, they are settled in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district here. Chandy Mathew is a pastor in a church here in Ranni and he was going to send his daughters to their educational institutions in Tiruvalla and Mavelikkara when the mishap took place.  

Koipuram SI  Anoopa A said that the local people told the police that the accident took place when the car was trying to overtake a private bus.

“The car fell into the canal near Kallupalam and the accident took place around 7.30 am. It was an Alto car. The local people, fire force officials, and police reached the spot and shifted the three bodies to the hospital. But their lives could not be saved. Their bodies were shifted to Chengannur Government Hospital for completing legal and medical examinations. Their bodies will be handed over to their kin after the postmortem,” the fire force officials said.

