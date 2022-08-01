Thazhath's posting as apostolic administrator marks the beginning of resolving problems: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the head of the Syro Malabar Church, has said the appointment of Mar Andrews Thazhath as the apostolic administrator “marks the beginning of resolving the problems in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.”

Terming the appoinment as an important decision from Rome, the Cardinal said: “No issues can be solved in a second. This is a start to the resolution of the problems. The responsibility given to Mar Thazhath is the complete administration of the archdiocese. He will be finding solutions to the problem as and when they arise.”

Alencherry was speaking to the media after inaugurating a meeting of farmers’ representatives to discuss the buffer zone issue at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), Kochi, on Sunday. The Holy See and the Syro Malabar Synod was confident in the abilities of Mar Thazhath, he added. The Cardinal also said that new form of the Holy Mass was implemented in all 34 dioceses. Already four churches under the archdiocese are conducting the mass in the new format along with chapels and monasteries, he said.

“When exactly the new form of Mass will be implemented in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese is not known. Step-by-step it will come into a total transformation. The apostolic administrator will decide a date and implement it here,” he said.

While inaugurating the farmers’ representatives meet at POC, Kochi, the Cardinal called for raising a voice of protest. “There is no need to consider social and religious differences on this subject. These many representatives of farmers have gathered here without considering those religious barriers. Courts make decisions on evidence and laws. Instead of pointing out the injustice in the verdict, the focus should be on the things that needs to be done to resolve the issue,” he said.

The government can still file an affidavit which can cause a change to the present verdict, Alencherry said. “We have faith in the government. If the people of Kerala, especially farmers, respond in the proper way and express their demands, then I think there will be positive results,” said Cardinal.

Meanwhile, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) said in a statement that the aim was to work together with 57 farmers’ outfits. Also, the state government should release a white paper on all stands taken on the subject, the statement said.

