50.47% overall success rate in KTU BTech exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 50.47% was recorded in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s (KTU) BTech exam, the final results of which were announced on Monday. The success rate this year was marginally lower than the pass percentage of 51.86 in 2021. While 65.13% girls passed the exam this year, the success rate among boys was only 43.94%.

Of the 25,808 students in the 2018-22 BTech batch, who wrote the final exam from 144 affiliated colleges across the state, 13,025 students passed the course. This included 6,398 girls and 6,627 boys.Cathryn Sebastian and R S Abhinav, Civil Engineering students of College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET), scored 9.98 and 9.97 grades, respectively, to bag the first and second positions. Sneha of NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad (Computer science), and S Sreelekshmi of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam (Civil) shared the third position with a grade of 9.95.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us in the university that we have been able to publish the final results in a timely manner, ahead of other technical universities in the country,” said KTU Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree, while announcing the results.

The government, government-aided, government-controlled self-financing and private self-financing colleges recorded a pass percentage of 65.18, 69.34, 53.87 and 44.41, respectively. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Computer Science (50.39). The pass percentage in Electronics, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical branches was 49.09, 38.83, 50.01 and 36.55, respectively.

BTech Honours

BTech Honours is given to students who earn a grade above eight until the fourth semester, and then earn an additional 12 credits by studying four extra subjects, including two online courses, without losing a single subject until the eighth semester. Out of the 13,025 winners, 1,321 students were eligible for BTech Honors degree. Nearly 89 students from MA College, Kothamangalam, 85 from Palakkad NSS College and 77 from St Gitts Kottayam graduated with honours degrees.

TOP PERFORMING COLLEGES

College of Engineering, Trivandrum, (success rate of 82.43%), Model Engineering College, Trikkakkara (80%) and Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvanathapuram (79.64%) were among the institutions that bagged the highest pass percentage. In addition to the pass percentage, the Academic Performance Index (API) based on the students’ academic excellence has also been calculated. API is the pass percentage of the successful students in each college.

