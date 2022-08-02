Home States Kerala

Inflow in Kerala dams increase, but are far from full

The inflow to dams in the state has increased substantially with the catchment areas receiving heavy rain since Sunday.

Efforts on to clear the road of the debris from a mudslide on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul NH near IHRD college in Kuttikkanam on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inflow to dams in the state has increased substantially with the catchment areas receiving heavy rain since Sunday. But the storage in major dams remains below 70%, KSEB officials said. The water level in the Idukki dam reached 2,372.32ft against a full reservoir level of 2,403ft on Monday. The reservoir has a storage of 968MCM which is 66% of its storage capacity, they said.

Idamalayar dam has a storage of 677MCM, which is 67% of the storage capacity. Sholayar dam’s storage is 83% while the Sabarigiri project has 61% water. Banasura Sagar dam has 78% storage. The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.35ft at 6pm on Monday.

The dam had an inflow of 1,656 cusecs, and Tamil Nadu was drawing 1,867 cusecs of water through the tunnel, the sources said.  The KSEB has started releasing water from minor dams like Kallarkutty, Kundala, Lower Periyar, Ponmudi, Peringalkuthu and Irattayar dams. The irrigation department has opened the shutters of the Malankara, Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara dams.

Storage in major dams
Dam, storage in MCM, percentage
Idukki: 968, 66
Idamalayar: 677, 67
Sabarigiri: 284, 61
Sholayar: 124.5, 83
Banasurasagar: 158, 78

