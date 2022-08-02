Kerala govt buys cars at will, Pinarayi not ready to divulge details

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least a dozen new vehicles have been purchased for the use of governor, chief minister and the ministers of the state after the second Pinarayi government assumed office. As per various orders issued by the finance expenditure wing since the government assumed office, the exchequer has already spent Rs 4 crore for the purchases, which were all specially sanctioned by the finance department as there is a blanket ban on purchase of new vehicles owing to financial crisis.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to divulge details of vehicle purchase for ministers in the assembly during the recently concluded session. To a question by UDF leader Anoop Jacob seeking details of new vehicles purchased for the CM, governor, ministers and officials, Pinarayi replied on June 27 that information was being collected. The question on the money spent on new vehicles and proposals for buying more vehicles also elicited the same answer though files in finance expenditure wing have all the details regarding the purchase of new vehicles.

The CM tops the list in the purchase of new vehicles. Recently, the finance department had approved Rs 88.7 lakh for buying a Kia Carnival (8AT Limousine plus 7) car and three Innova Crysta cars for CM’s use. Prior to the arrival of Kia car last week, the CM was travelling in one of the newly bought Innova cars. Order has been placed for buying an Innova Crysta car for the exclusive use of CM when he visits New Delhi. An amount of Rs 36 lakh has been sanctioned for the same.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was allotted a brand new Mercedes-Benz car (GLE 300d 4Matic LWB) that costs Rs 85.2 lakh by the government recently. In addition, Rs 36 lakh was sanctioned for buying new Innova Crysta for his use in Delhi. During the past one year, Rs 2.5 crore has been spent for purchasing new cars for the governor and CM.

In the cabinet, six ministers were allotted new Innova cars. An amount of Rs 1.5 crore was spent for the same. Sources said request of another four ministers for new cars has also been approved and funds will be released soon for the same.

