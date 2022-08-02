Home States Kerala

Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case

The 30-year-old patient returned from UAE at Kozhikode on July 27.

Published: 02nd August 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department. (Photo | AP)

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-reported the fifth Monkeypox case in youth in Malappuram Tuesday. The 30-year-old patient returned from UAE at Kozhikode on July 27.

His primary contacts including parents and two friends are under observation. The patient is undergoing treatment at Malappuram, said health minister Veena George.

Earlier a 35-year-old man who came from UAE to Malappuram was confirmed with Monkeypox on July 22. He is undergoing treatment there.

ALSO READ | NIV tests confirm Monkeypox in youth who died in Thrissur

The state has reported five Monkeypox cases since July 14. All of them have come from UAE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monkeypox UAE Veena George Health Minister
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp