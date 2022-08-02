Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-reported the fifth Monkeypox case in youth in Malappuram Tuesday. The 30-year-old patient returned from UAE at Kozhikode on July 27.

His primary contacts including parents and two friends are under observation. The patient is undergoing treatment at Malappuram, said health minister Veena George.

Earlier a 35-year-old man who came from UAE to Malappuram was confirmed with Monkeypox on July 22. He is undergoing treatment there.

The state has reported five Monkeypox cases since July 14. All of them have come from UAE.

