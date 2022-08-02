Home States Kerala

Kerala's July GST revenue up by 29%

Kerala’s GST revenue saw a 29% increase in July.

GST

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s GST revenue saw a 29% increase in July. As per a statement issued by the Union finance ministry, the state’s GST revenue rose from Rs 1,675 crore in July 2021 to `2,161 crore this July. The state’s year-on-year revenue growth is 1% higher than the country’s total figure of 28%.

The country’s gross GST revenue collected in July 2022 was Rs 1,48,995 crore. Of this, the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) was RS 25,751 crore and State GST (SGST) Rs 32,807 crore. The Integrated GST (IGST) revenue was Rs 79,518 crore, including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods. Cess collection was Rs 10,920 crore, including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods.

This country’s gross revenue in July was the second highest revenue figure since the introduction of GST.From the IGST collection, the Union government settled Rs 32,365 crore to CGST and Rs 26,774 crore to SGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the states after this settlement was Rs 58,116 crore and Rs 59,581 crore, respectively.

