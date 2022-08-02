Home States Kerala

Take steps to save co-ops: VD Satheesan

Currently, the scheme is being implemented based on a government order which should be changed by bringing in an ordinance.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after shooting off a letter to the chief minister demanding a CBI probe into the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank loan scam, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Monday urged the state government to convene an all-party meet to address the issues pertaining to the cooperative sector.

On Sunday, Satheesan had urged the CM to bring in an ordinance amending the deposit guarantee scheme in co-operative banks by doing away with the cap of `2 lakh.He said the provision should be kicked in only when the bank reaches the liquidation stage.

“Since the liquidation process lasts for several years, the beneficiaries will not get their money immediately under the present scheme. Currently, the scheme is being implemented based on a government order which should be changed by bringing in an ordinance. The Opposition will support the LDF government if its decides to issue an ordinance,” said Satheesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp