Take steps to save co-ops: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after shooting off a letter to the chief minister demanding a CBI probe into the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank loan scam, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Monday urged the state government to convene an all-party meet to address the issues pertaining to the cooperative sector.

On Sunday, Satheesan had urged the CM to bring in an ordinance amending the deposit guarantee scheme in co-operative banks by doing away with the cap of `2 lakh.He said the provision should be kicked in only when the bank reaches the liquidation stage.

“Since the liquidation process lasts for several years, the beneficiaries will not get their money immediately under the present scheme. Currently, the scheme is being implemented based on a government order which should be changed by bringing in an ordinance. The Opposition will support the LDF government if its decides to issue an ordinance,” said Satheesan.

