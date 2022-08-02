Home States Kerala

Trawl ban ends but rough sea stops fishermen

Two other boats got catch worth Rs 80,000.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen who ventured into the sea from Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram return following heavy rain on Monday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mechanised fishing boats that ventured into the sea after the 52-day-long trawl ban had to return to the shore on Monday afternoon as rough sea conditions and heavy wind posed challenge. However, the fishermen were happy as a few boats got good catch.

“The initial reports are encouraging. A fishing boat that set off from Kochi harbour got threadfin bream worth Rs 2 lakh. Two other boats got catch worth Rs 80,000. The boats that ventured into sea from Neendakara in Kollam district also got good catch.

However, the boats had to return in a haste in the afternoon as the sea turned rough and there was strong wind. Four fishermen fell into the sea as a boat was caught in rough waves at Neendakara. They were rescued by workers of another boat,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen Kerala
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp