Home States Kerala

Kerala rain: Red alerts withdrawn in state, brief relief in sight

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

Published: 03rd August 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

The flooded Aluva Manappuram due to the heavy rain on Tuesday. (Photo | TP Sooraj , EPS)

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled down the rainfall forecast in the state, as the weather conditions have improved temporarily.

The IMD at 12 PM withdrew the Red alert from the state and issued Orange alert for the day in all the districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod where Yellow alerts have been issued.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The authorities have not let the guard down and moved more people to relief camps to minimise the rain-related calamities. The total number of camps has increased to 166 and close to 5,000 people have been moved there. In Thrissur, 1,300 people moved to 36 camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Rain Kerala floods Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp