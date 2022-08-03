Kerala rain: Red alerts withdrawn in state, brief relief in sight

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled down the rainfall forecast in the state, as the weather conditions have improved temporarily. The IMD at 12 PM withdrew the Red alert from the state and issued Orange alert for the day in all the districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod where Yellow alerts have been issued. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The authorities have not let the guard down and moved more people to relief camps to minimise the rain-related calamities. The total number of camps has increased to 166 and close to 5,000 people have been moved there. In Thrissur, 1,300 people moved to 36 camps.