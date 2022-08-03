Home States Kerala

Petition in Kerala HC against arresting those waving black flag at CM

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

A petition was filed before Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking to declare that the arrest and detention for waving black flags or wearing a black dress in protest are illegal and sought an order to grant compensation to the persons who have been booked for waving black flags at the chief minister and ministers.

The petitioner said that, on June 11, during the protest against the chief minister of Kerala, police officers in Ernakulam blocked two members of the transgender community and took them into custody for wearing black dresses near Kaloor Metro Station.

The petitioner stated that waving black flags is probably the most innocuous of all ways to express dissent in a democracy, but the police and the administration seem to be in no mood to accept it as permissible behaviour. Hundreds of people are put behind bars almost daily for staging such protests and the security personnel often deal ruthlessly with the ‘offenders’ dragging them by their collar and assaulting them before hauling them up in fortified police vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black flags Kerala Kerala High Court
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp