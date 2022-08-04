Kerala’s solid waste management project faces major challenge

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of the `2,300-crore Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) funded jointly by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is facing a huge challenge. The herculean task in front of the Kerala government is to acquire 130 acres of land needed for setting up five sanitary landfills -- the mandatory component -- to implement the project in the state.

“As per the norms set by the World Bank, the state will need at least five modern sanitary landfills having 25 to 30 acres each to implement the project. As per the conditions, the landfills should be available within a range 80km to 100km for easy transportation of waste. We have identified around four sites already. A feasibility study would be launched soon. Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) is running a very successful landfill for disposing of hazardous inert waste at Amabalamedu in Kochi already. So, we hope there won’t be any public resistance,” said an official of KSWMP.

He said the landfill projects will be implemented only after convincing the public. “We will be carrying out a social impact study before launching the project,” said an official.The project, which will be implemented across 93 urban local bodies across the state, will be implemented over a period of six years. However, implementation is going to be a major challenge, as the project mandates construction of modern sanitary landfills for the scientific disposal of the day-to-day waste generated in the state. According to officials, the first-ever modern sanitary landfill site as part of the KSWMP would come up at Ambalamedu.

As per estimates, Kerala generates around 11,.449 tonnes of solid waste per day, of which around 3,521 tonnes is generated in urban areas and 7,928 tonnes in rural areas.The local bodies in Kerala are struggling to ensure scientific disposal of garbage owing to lack of infrastructure and a proper end-to-end system.

“Decentralised waste management is the current policy of the Kerala government and KSWMP has been designed in such a way that it would support and strengthen the existing system. But for 100% solid waste management, certain centralised facilities are necessary and landfills aim to fix this gap and ensure the waste management cycle is complete,” said the official.

