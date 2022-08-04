Kudumbashree aims to make 50 lakh Indian flags

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 4,000 women in 700 Kudumbashree garment units across the state are engaged in making over 50 lakh national flags as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. As part of the national campaign, the Tricolour will be flown atop houses, schools and other institutions from August 13 to 15.

Kudumbashree officials said the manufacture of three lakh flags per day is progressing in the units at a fast pace. To be made as per the flag code, the flags will be of seven different sizes in the 3:2 ratio. The flags will be priced in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 120 a piece.

While school authorities will give the indent for the number of flags needed for the institutions, local bodies have been entrusted with the task of giving details of households without school-going children, to the Kudumbashree district units. The Tricolour will also be unfurled in the houses of 45 lakh Kudumbashree members.

“We have already received the order to manufacture over 5,000 flags and a team of 15 workers are engaged in making them,” said Haritha, a member of a Kudumbashree unit located at the Common Facility Centre and Apparel Park in Parassala.

She added that each worker would stitch around 200 flags per day and were hopeful of meeting the target of arranging Tricolours to all schools and other institutions in Parassala grama panchayat soon.Besides honouring the national flag, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aims to create an emotional bond between citizens and the Tricolour and to promote national integration.

