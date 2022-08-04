Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree aims to make 50 lakh Indian flags

Over 4,000 women in 700 Kudumbashree garment units across the state are engaged in making over 50 lakh national flags as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree members in Malappuram engaged in making national flags as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 4,000 women in 700 Kudumbashree garment units across the state are engaged in making over 50 lakh national flags as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. As part of the national campaign, the Tricolour will be flown atop houses, schools and other institutions from August 13 to 15.

Kudumbashree officials said the manufacture of three lakh flags per day is progressing in the units at a fast pace. To be made as per the flag code, the flags will be of seven different sizes in the 3:2 ratio. The flags will be priced in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 120 a piece.

While school authorities will give the indent for the number of flags needed for the institutions, local bodies have been entrusted with the task of giving details of households without school-going children, to the Kudumbashree district units. The Tricolour will also be unfurled in the houses of 45 lakh Kudumbashree members.

“We have already received the order to manufacture over 5,000 flags and a team of 15 workers are engaged in making them,” said Haritha, a member of a Kudumbashree unit located at the Common Facility Centre and Apparel Park in Parassala.

She added that each worker would stitch around 200 flags per day and were hopeful of meeting the target of arranging Tricolours to all schools and other institutions in Parassala grama panchayat soon.Besides honouring the national flag, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aims to create an emotional bond between citizens and the Tricolour and to promote national integration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Indian flags national flag Independence Day
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp