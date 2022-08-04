Money laundering: ED asks Thomas Isaac to appear before it on August 11

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Enforcement Directorate has issued a second summons to senior CPM leader and former finance minister Thomas Isaac to appear at ED office for interrogation in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering charge against KIIFB. He has been asked to appear on August 11. Isaac didn’t appear for the interrogation last month when the first summons was issued, citing he had to attend a party event in the capital.

The ED is probing about KIIFB raising foreign fund through masala bonds. The allegation is that KIIFB violated FEMA rules in collecting funds from foreign agencies. The argument was disputed by KIIFB and Isaac and they said the masala bonds were issued in accordance with guidelines framed by the RBI.

