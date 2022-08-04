Sriram's transfer: GR Anil unhappy, Pinarayi upset over news leak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the appointment of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman in his department without his knowledge. The minister raised the issue in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to his concern. However, the CM criticised Anil for leaking the news about his displeasure over posting Sriram as Supplyco general manager to a section of media. “The onus on such news reports is on you,” the CM reportedly told Anil.

According to sources, Anil raised the issue of Sriram’s appointment and said it was not the first time that appointments were done in his department without his knowledge. The minister was referring to the appointment of another tainted official in Supplyco sometime back. However, the CM replied that the practice that had been followed by chief secretary VP Joy was to consult with the minister concerned prior to any appointment.

Concluding the debate on the issue, the CM said he saw reports of Anil’s displeasure in news channels before his office opened a communication from Anil’s office on Tuesday. It is learnt that the minister conveyed his displeasure over Sriram’s posting in writing to the CM on Tuesday.

According to the CM, each minister was free to take up any issue with him directly or in the cabinet meeting. But, leaking information about the same was improper. Sources also said following the criticism by Anil, the chief secretary is mulling options to provide a non-controversial posting to Sriram in some other department.

