Film director GS Panicker passes away

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Filmmaker GS Panicker died while under treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday. Hailing from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, he was staying at Peramangalam in Thrissur, before shifting to Chennai for cancer treatment.

Ekakini, released in 1976 with Ravi Menon and Sobha in lead roles, was his first movie. Panicker, who had immense exposure to the field of acting through theatre, pursued it at Pune Film Institute. Later he learned the art of movie making by working with directors in Chennai. He also went to Canada to make his film dreams a reality. After working there for three years, Panicker returned and directed the movie ‘Ekakini.’

