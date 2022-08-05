Mahal committee says no to brides in mosque

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Paleri-Parakkadavu mahal committee, which had won praise from various quarters after it broke with tradition and allowed the bride inside the mosque for her marriage, did a U-turn on Thursday, saying it will not allow the conduct of such marriages in future. It also said the bride was allowed inside the mosque by mistake.

The latest change in the committee’s stance took many, including the groom’s relatives, by surprise.

In a notice, the committee said permission had been given for marriage outside the mosque. “However, one of the office-bearers mistook it as the nod for the bride to be present inside the mosque. The person concerned has apologised for the mistake,” said the notice. Sources in the mahal committee also alleged that the bride’s family violated norms to be followed inside a mosque by taking a series of photographs.

Groom’s kin: Committee should rethink decision

They said the bride’s family was responsible for the developments that took place after the marriage. “A delegation from the mahal committee will meet the family and convey its displeasure over violation of the norms,” said a source.

The committee will also prepare a detailed code of conduct for holding marriages inside mosques and convey the same to members of the mahal. A general body meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the issues. Sanoop C H, the uncle of the groom, said they were surprised by the committee’s latest decision. “We had been extremely happy to witness the progress in the community.

However, the latest decision of the mahal committee is surprising as we had taken every permission before the function. It would be great if the committee rethinks its decision and starts adopting meaningful changes that bring good to society,” he said.

The incident had sparked a debate on social media on the religious sanctity of such marriages. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizy had termed it a new deviation in Islam and said it was being introduced by Jama’at-e-Islami and Mujahids.

