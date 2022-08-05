Rivers swell, Kerala government gets into 2018 flood mode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday initiated rehabilitation measures similar to the ones it took during the 2018 flood, as rain continued to lash the state and shutters of several dams were raised.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged all those who had to shift to relief camps in 2018 to relocate to camps again. He also asked people in low-lying areas in Thrissur and Ernakulam to stay alert. Four people died in rain-related incidents on Thursday. The official toll since Sunday is 20. While two people died in Kottayam, one person each died in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Though no red alerts were issued for Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded orange alerts in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki. Water level in the Chalakudy river went up after shutters of Poringalkuthu and Sholayar dams were raised. Revenue Minister K Rajan termed the situation serious and said efforts were being made to speed up relocation of people. “The government has requested deployment of one more unit of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” he said.

The IMD said heavy rain is likely to continue over the South Peninsula (Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka) for the next two days. It also predicted the formation of a low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by August 7. Weather experts warned that central districts in the state and high ranges would be impacted the most by the adverse weather.

The authorities are maintaining high alert in high-range areas and the collectors concerned have suspended quarrying and sand mining. Red alert was issued in six dams — Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Ponmudi, Erattayar, Kundala, and Moozhiyar.

6,411 moved to 221 camps

T’Puram: Water level in Pampa, Manimala, Achankovil, Meenachil and Kurumali rivers rose prompting authorities to shift people living along the banks. So far, 6,411 people have been moved to 221 relief camps opened across the state.

In Thrissur alone, 1,685 people have been shifted to 51 camps from five taluks. In Pathanamthitta, 1,017 people have been moved to 43 camps while in Kottayam, 1,075 people have been moved to 45 camps. Two houses were destroyed completely and 39 partially in Thursday’s rain.

As many as 32 houses have been damaged fully and 237 partially since Sunday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sounded high alert in landslide-prone high ranges, river banks and low lying areas. It has warned against night travel in high ranges and urged fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Holiday today

Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Idukki, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Wayanad, besides Nilambur and Eranad taluks in Malappuram. Residential schools in Wayanad and Malappuram will stay open. University exams in Kannur and Malappuram will be held on Friday as planned

Red alert in six dams: Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Ponmudi, Erattayar, Kundala and Moozhiyar

Tamil Nadu PWD officials likely to release water from Mullaperiyar dam on Friday as the level reached 136ft on Thursday

