Unions decry government move to revise teacher-student ratio in kerala schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to revise the teacher-pupil ratio of 1:40 followed for over two decades in Classes IX and X. Henceforth, the ratio of 1:45, as laid down in the Kerala Education Rules (KER), will be applicable. The revised teacher-pupil ratio will lead to nearly 1,000 teaching posts, mostly in aided schools, becoming redundant, teachers’ unions point out.

In an order issued on August 1, Principal Secretary (General Education) APM Mohamed Hanish said the ‘concessional’ teacher-pupil ratio of 1:40, allowed in Classes IX and X so as to protect teachers who have lost their posts, will be discontinued. The order also directed education department officials to carry out the staff fixation within the stipulated time frame using the 1:45 ratio.

“It was decided to discontinue the undue favour extended to the teachers as the arrangement did not yield any benefit to the school or the students,” said Hanish. According to teachers’ unions, only teachers whose appointments were approved up to 2011 will get the protection benefits while the others will stand to lose their posts. After the Right To Education (RTE) Act was implemented, the teacher-pupil ratio in lower primary and upper primary sections was changed to 1:30 and 1:35 respectively in the state.

However, to protect high school teachers, especially in the aided sector, the 1:45 ratio stipulated in KER was amended to 1:40 for staff fixation. Every year, the waiver was extended through orders issued by successive governments.

“By revising the 1:40 ratio being followed at present, over 1,000 teacher posts will get affected. In fact, the government is triggering a fresh crisis in a sector where the issues relating to protected teachers have more or less been solved,” said A V Indulal, state general secretary of Kerala Aided Teachers Association.

According to Pradeep C, state president of Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association, the government move will lead to hundreds of high school teachers handling daily classes being forced to leave their schools immediately. “We demand that the government should re-consider the decision and continue with the existing teacher-student ratio for the smooth functioning of schools,” he added.

NO MORE PROTECTED

A teacher student ratio of 1:40 followed in Classes IX and X discontinued

The arrangement was in practice since the late 90s to protect teacher posts

Order: 1:45 will be the new norm for staff fixation in classes IX and X

The move will leave hundreds of teaching posts redundant, say teachers’ unions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to revise the teacher-pupil ratio of 1:40 followed for over two decades in Classes IX and X. Henceforth, the ratio of 1:45, as laid down in the Kerala Education Rules (KER), will be applicable. The revised teacher-pupil ratio will lead to nearly 1,000 teaching posts, mostly in aided schools, becoming redundant, teachers’ unions point out. In an order issued on August 1, Principal Secretary (General Education) APM Mohamed Hanish said the ‘concessional’ teacher-pupil ratio of 1:40, allowed in Classes IX and X so as to protect teachers who have lost their posts, will be discontinued. The order also directed education department officials to carry out the staff fixation within the stipulated time frame using the 1:45 ratio. “It was decided to discontinue the undue favour extended to the teachers as the arrangement did not yield any benefit to the school or the students,” said Hanish. According to teachers’ unions, only teachers whose appointments were approved up to 2011 will get the protection benefits while the others will stand to lose their posts. After the Right To Education (RTE) Act was implemented, the teacher-pupil ratio in lower primary and upper primary sections was changed to 1:30 and 1:35 respectively in the state. However, to protect high school teachers, especially in the aided sector, the 1:45 ratio stipulated in KER was amended to 1:40 for staff fixation. Every year, the waiver was extended through orders issued by successive governments. “By revising the 1:40 ratio being followed at present, over 1,000 teacher posts will get affected. In fact, the government is triggering a fresh crisis in a sector where the issues relating to protected teachers have more or less been solved,” said A V Indulal, state general secretary of Kerala Aided Teachers Association. According to Pradeep C, state president of Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association, the government move will lead to hundreds of high school teachers handling daily classes being forced to leave their schools immediately. “We demand that the government should re-consider the decision and continue with the existing teacher-student ratio for the smooth functioning of schools,” he added. NO MORE PROTECTED A teacher student ratio of 1:40 followed in Classes IX and X discontinued The arrangement was in practice since the late 90s to protect teacher posts Order: 1:45 will be the new norm for staff fixation in classes IX and X The move will leave hundreds of teaching posts redundant, say teachers’ unions