Home States Kerala

Govt funding insufficient, Kerala school midday meal scheme in crisis

Teachers’ assns demand hike in project allowance as several schools are in financial trouble

Published: 06th August 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The high prices of essential commodities and cooking gas have affected the mid-day meal scheme in schools in the state. To continue with the distribution of mid-day meals, the teachers’ associations are demanding a hike in project allowance as several schools are in financial crises.

The government, still following the 2016 rates, allows Rs 8 per child per day for schools with a feeding capacity for 150 students. Teachers are struggling to distribute food with the budget fixed six years ago, said a teachers’ association officer-bearer, who did not wish to be named.

“The expenses towards providing each child with 300ml of milk and an egg per week, besides buying vegetables, spices and cooking gas, needs to be met with that amount. In 2016, the price of one chicken egg was Rs 3.15, and now, it has increased to Rs 5.50. The price of cooking gas cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000,” he pointed out.He also cited the instance of a school that suffered a loss of Rs 7,500 in the mid-day meal project last month.

“There are schools which suffer losses above Rs 10,000. The government only provides rice and the remuneration for cooks (Rs 600 per day). The government has not accepted the demands of the teachers’ unions to increase the rates for many years,” he said.

Under the circumstances, headmasters are having to put aside their daily academic routines and manage mid-day meals, the teachers’ association official pointed out. “A set up modelled on Kudumbashree or community kitchen is recommended to manage this. We are planning a march to the offices of the deputy director of education across Kerala on August 20, and a hunger strike in front of the secretariat till the government finds a solution,” he said.

Children of Classes 1 to 8 are provided food under the mid-day meal scheme. As things stand, the head teachers say that if they get at least Rs 15 per student, they can provide lunch. The parent-teacher associations (PTA) and the school management committees (SMC) of 10 schools in the Kodiyathur panchayat have formed a collective recently to seek a solution for the mid-day meal crisis. 

“The salaries of the cooks have also been delayed for two months. An allowance of Rs 2,000 each for the months of April and May, when the school was not functioning, too has been delayed. Schools which have less than 150-200 students suffer a minimum loss of Rs 4,000 every month,” said Abdul Rasak C V, the PTA president of the Government HSS, Cheruvadi, and the president of the collective of PTAs and SMCs.

He said asking PTA members to find sponsors and other means to fund mid-day meals is not a permanent solution. “When we found that other schools in the locality too are facing the same issue, we formed a panchayat level committee and sent petitions to the MLA and Rahul Gandhi, MP,” Rasak added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
midday meal Kerala price rise
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp