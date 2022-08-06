Home States Kerala

GPS leads car to canal in Kerala, local people rescue doctor, family

The Kottayam West police said, the incident happened at 10.30pm on Thursday. The doctor and family members were returning to Kumbanad from Ernakulam.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The car which fell into a canal at Parachal in Kottayam on Thursday night

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Four members of a family had a miraculous escape after their car fell into a canal at Parachal near Kottayam after they lost their way while they were driving with the help of Google map. Kumbanad natives Dr Soniya, her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma, and relative Anish were rescued by local people from the car that drifted in gushing waters.

The Kottayam West police said, the incident happened at 10.30pm on Thursday. The doctor and family members were returning to Kumbanad from Ernakulam. “They were travelling with the help of Google map. When their car was moving through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass, they lost way and the vehicle plunged into a waterlogged area at Parachal.

The car was caught in the currents of the stream and drifted downwards. However, the passengers of the car raised an alarm which drew the attention of local residents. They swung into action and tied the vehicle with a rope 300 m downstream,” said station house officer Anoop Krishna. Fortunately, the passengers could be taken out of the vehicle before they drowned.

Sathyan K, an eyewitness said, the vehicle was drifting through the stream when they reached the place. The front portion of the vehicle was almost under water. The car drifted 300 m downstream but we could rescue the passengers after tying the car with a rope. Later the passengers contacted their family members who picked them up,” Sathyan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala road accident
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp