GPS leads car to canal in Kerala, local people rescue doctor, family

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Four members of a family had a miraculous escape after their car fell into a canal at Parachal near Kottayam after they lost their way while they were driving with the help of Google map. Kumbanad natives Dr Soniya, her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma, and relative Anish were rescued by local people from the car that drifted in gushing waters.

The Kottayam West police said, the incident happened at 10.30pm on Thursday. The doctor and family members were returning to Kumbanad from Ernakulam. “They were travelling with the help of Google map. When their car was moving through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass, they lost way and the vehicle plunged into a waterlogged area at Parachal.

The car was caught in the currents of the stream and drifted downwards. However, the passengers of the car raised an alarm which drew the attention of local residents. They swung into action and tied the vehicle with a rope 300 m downstream,” said station house officer Anoop Krishna. Fortunately, the passengers could be taken out of the vehicle before they drowned.

Sathyan K, an eyewitness said, the vehicle was drifting through the stream when they reached the place. The front portion of the vehicle was almost under water. The car drifted 300 m downstream but we could rescue the passengers after tying the car with a rope. Later the passengers contacted their family members who picked them up,” Sathyan said.

