Home States Kerala

Real estate regulator for home buyers’ assn to monitor work progress

Though a forum of such consumers has the backing of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it is yet to gain traction here.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empowering home buyers, who invest money in units at the start or during various construction stages of a project, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority has asked builders to form an association of such allottees. The move will allow investors to collectively monitor the project’s progress.

Though a forum of such consumers has the backing of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it is yet to gain traction here. “It is the promoter’s (builder) responsibility to facilitate the formation of an allottees’ association when over 50% of units in a project are either sold out or booked.

Only a small section of projects have such an association at present. Our feedback from realtors is that consumers are not showing interest in it,” said P H Kurian, chairman of Kerala-RERA, which has asked builders to comply with the law.

Kurian said the promoter will have to convene a meeting of allottees to help them form the body. “Association representatives can monitor the progress of the work and hold talks with the promoter if they require any changes. They can also take up violations of agreement by the promoter with K-RERA.

The association will benefit builders too as it would be a single point of contact with consumers,” he said. The association can be converted into owners’ association after completion of the project. M A Mehaboob, chairman of CREDAI-Kerala, says buyers are largely unaware of the association’s relevance. “They think an association is required only after completion of a project,” he said. 

K-RERA for awareness among home buyers

M A Mehaboob said in most cases, a formation meeting could not be held for want of quorum. “Also, many would be non-resident Indians who would find it difficult to attend meetings. Buyers show interest only when a project faces problems like delay,” he said. K-RER A is devising programmes to create awareness among consumers on monitoring of projects.

“Consumers should always be cautious. RER A is offering a host of services to equip them. Declarations uploaded by promoters on our website would help them choose the right builder and closely monitor the project’s progress,” says P H Kurian. Information on projects registered with the regulator and promoters are available on rera. kerala.gov.in.

These include the audited balance sheet of the promoter of past three years. It would help a prospective buyer to check whether the builder is financially sound. All necessary approvals from government departments are also uploaded. The promoter also has to upload an annual account statement of the project audited by a chartered accountant and quarterly updates on the work’s progress. This allows consumer to know about the total amount collected for a project, actual spending and balance.

The provision is aimed at checking fund diversion. In instances of a violation of agreement, like delay in work, the association or a consumer can lodge a case with KRERA for a fee of Rs 1,000. K-RERA has also initiated penal action against promoters who have not shared their project’s account statement for 2020-21. The original deadline, September 2021, was extended due to the pandemic. Still, about 25% of around 600 registered projects have not filed it. Erring promoters will have to pay fine upto 5% of the project cost.

It’s builders’ duty

  •  Builders asked to facilitate formation of body of consumers who invest in units at the start or during construction of a project 
  •  Though backed by Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, such a forum of realty consumers is yet to gain traction.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate Kerala
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp