Tata Hospital can’t be turned into palliative centre: Kerala tells SC

The Tata Trust Hospital built for Covid care cannot be converted into a palliative care centre for endosulfan patients now, the state government told the Supreme Court.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Tata Trust Hospital built for Covid care cannot be converted into a palliative care centre for endosulfan patients now, the state government told the Supreme Court.

Chief secretary V P Joy said in an affidavit that the Tata hospital was being used as an isolation ward for suspected Monkeypox patients, an isolation ward for Covid patients, and was also used by the District Mental Health Programme.

The use of the hospital for any other purpose could be considered based on its suitability only after the facility was decommissioned as an isolation and treatment centre for persons affected by infectious diseases, the government told the apex court. 

