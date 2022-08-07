ED should do its homework before questioning me: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former finance minister Thomas Isaac has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should do its homework before questioning him. The ED has summoned Isaac for interrogation on August 11.

“I have heard that they (ED) asked some officers during interrogation whether ‘all IAS officers have accounts in the KIIFB’. They think the KIIFB is something like an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company). They should treat us with a little more respect. They should do their homework before roving around,’’ Isaac said while interacting with The New Indian Express as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series.

Asked whether he will appear before the ED, Isaac said he will not shy away. “Of course, I will go if I have no other engagements,” he said. According to him, the ED has asked him to appear with his book of accounts and other documents. Regarding the logic behind interrogating him, Isaac said the Union government wants to put a stop to KIIFB as it will strengthen the Left position in Kerala.

