Landslide: Timely evacuation helps avert tragedy in Puthukadi settlement

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: James, who works as a field officer in Puthukadi division of Senduvarai tea estate of KDHP in Kundala near Munnar, couldn’t believe his eyes as within no time, the gushing water and debris that came down from a hill overlooking his house in Puthukadi junction had washed away a temple and two shops located nearby in the wee hours of Saturday.

James along with nearly 450 estate workers settled in the nearby lane houses were fortunate to escape from the landslide that hit Puthukadi settlement as the debris’ flow did not change its course and flowed down into the valley alongside his house. “Since the place was experiencing downpour on Friday night, we went to bed by around 10pm. Soon, we heard a loud, roaring sound outside and when I came out of the house, I saw workers running out in panic,” he said.

Muddy water along with debris gushing down the hill was first witnessed by the driver of a vehicle, which was heading for Vattavada from Munnar. The man soon informed it to the residents, who immediately moved out of their houses seeing the debris flow. James called the workers running for shelter to come inside his house and soon informed the KDHP company authorities about the incident.

“The God almighty has saved our lives. Otherwise, a huge disaster like Pettimudi could have happened in Puthukadi too,” he said.

A temporary shop built near his house was completely damaged in the landslide. Since the residents were evacuated on time and relief works were carried out immediately, it helped avert any untoward incident.

Although the road connecting areas like Vattavada, Top Station and Koviloor areas is blocked, work is progressing under the leadership of authorities to restore traffic through the route.

