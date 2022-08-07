Memorial for Hindustani singer Marate a distant dream

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Friends and disciples of Saratchandra Marate who introduced systematic Hindustani vocal singing in Malabar are sore over the delay in setting up a memorial for the singer in the city. The numerous citations and awards Marate received are lying in a room at the office of the Kerala State Housing Board at Chakkorathukulam after the death of the singer in 2013 and his wife Maneesha in 2019. Marate reached Kerala from Maharashtra in 1951 to teach Hindustani music to Raman Namboodirippad of Poomullimana.

Soon he became an integral part of Kozhikode’s cultural life. He had resigned from a job in the Railways to pursue his passion for music. He was in the company of great figures like G Aravindan, artist Namboodiri and music director A T Ummer.

“Initially, he conducted music classes at a room near Paragon, which was later shifted to Chinthavalappu. Marate used to visit Coimbatore to teach Hindustani music to children of mill owners there. He also conducted classes at Thalassery,” said gazal singer Anil Das, who is a disciple of Marate.

“He was active in music direction for dramas besides teaching music. Marate also did music direction for a few films,” he said.While immersed in music, Marate had forgotten to make his life secure. Changing from one rented house to another, he spent his last days at a flat constructed by the Housing Board. He got it for Rs 1 rent after the intervention of people’s representatives and the public.

“The flat was bought by another person from the Housing Board and hence the awards and the mementoes needed to be shifted to another place. Now they are lying in a room at the office of the board,” Anil Das said.The LDF had promised to construct a memorial for the singer in its election manifesto in 2016, but things have reached nowhere. “We have also approached the city corporation with the request. MLA Thottathil Raveendran has promised to find a place for a memorial on the campus of Moidu Moulavi memorial,” he said. A programme will be organised at the Police Club here on Sunday to commemorate Marate. Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri will inaugurate the function.

