One more Gulf returnee missing, kin file plaint

On the complaint of his brother, Valayam police registered a case on Friday.

KOZHIKODE: Even as the probe into the death of Peruvannamuzhi native Irshad Nazar is giving a headache to the police, another missing case of a Gulf returnee has been reported within Kozhikode rural police limits. Rijesh Vathukkalparambath, 35, hailing from Chekkiad panchayat who came from Qatar on June 16 went missing from the Kannur airport.

On the complaint of his brother, Valayam police registered a case on Friday. Family members suspect that gold smuggling gangs may be behind the incident.“Rijesh called his relatives on June 10 and said that he was returning home on June 16 via Kannur airport. But after that, there was no information about him. Some of his friends in Qatar told us that he took a flight to Kannur. Later, some unknown persons visited our house in search of Rijesh and we received threatening calls from the Gulf asking for the return of the goods that were handed over to Rijesh from Qatar,” said Rajesh, Rijesh’s brother.

“They didn’t tell what they gave to Rijesh. It must be some valuable items like gold. This created suspicion among the relatives. And after seeing the reports of Irshad’s death, we decided to contact the police,” said Rajesh. The family lodged a complaint with Valayam police on Friday and they have started an investigation. Valayam police inspector Ajeesh A said that they  were checking the details of phone calls. Police are also investigating the possibilities of the involvement of gold smuggling gangs in the incident.

