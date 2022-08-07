Transfers: P Vijayan KBPS MD, Gopesh Agarwal Intel IG

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P Vijayan, IG, Coastal Police, is among the four IPS officers that the state government transferred to various posts on Saturday. He has been appointed the managing director, Kerala Books and Publications Society, (KBPS) as Soorya Thankappan was relieved from the Kerala cadre on expiry of her inter-cadre deputation from Odisha.

Gopesh Agarwal, the present IG, Crimes II, Ernakulam, has been appointed the Intelligence IG. K Sethu Raman, the present Intelligence IG, will fill the vacancy in Training and will hold the additional charge of IG, Coastal Police.

S Syamsundar, DIG, Crimes, has been posted the DIG, Security in the ex-cadre post. Navneet Sharma, Commandant, KAP II Battalion, has been posted as the Superintendent of Police in the existing vacancy.

