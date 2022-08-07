Two fishermen go missing in Kerala's Perumathura beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen went missing after their boat capsized in Muthala Pozhi near Perumathura on Sunday morning.

Those missing have been identified as Suneer and Safeer, residents of Cheramanthuruthu.

The two along with another person, Ansari, had gone fishing in their boat. The boat while entering the sea got overturned due to massive waves. While Suneer and Safeer went missing, Ansari managed to swim to safety.

The Coastal Police and local fishermen are conducting rescue operations to retrieve the two.

