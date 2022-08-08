Home States Kerala

2,234km of highways in Kerala state unsafe for motorists

Beware ! Nearly 37% of the total length of highways in Kerala, both national and state, are unsafe for motorists and are considered ‘vulnerable road corridors’, says a KSCSTE-NATPAC study.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Beware ! Nearly 37% of the total length of highways in Kerala, both national and state, are unsafe for motorists and are considered ‘vulnerable road corridors’, says a KSCSTE-NATPAC study. The study used the crash data report of the Kerala State Crime Records Bureau between 2018 and 2021 in the state to arrive at the conclusion.

Out of the total 6,182km of national and state highways in the state, 2,234km fall under the category of vulnerable road corridors. The vulnerable road corridors, which range between 2km to 10km, were identified based on the number of black spots and the number of accidents that have occurred on a stretch.

“A total of 323 vulnerable road corridors on national and state highways in Kerala were identified from the list of crash black spots, and were prioritised based on the Blackspot Cluster Severity Index. Of this, 149 corridors are on national highways and 174 on state highways,” said a NATPAC official. 

Thrissur (37) has been identified as the district with the highest number of vulnerable road corridors, with Ernakulam (33) at the second spot. Malappuram and Kozhikode with 32 each come close behind. 

NATPAC has also identified 4,592 black spots in the state. More than 54% of them (2,495) are in the vulnerable road corridors. The study also found that more than 70% of accidents occurred at intersections. 

Call for preparing road audit report

“A road audit report has to be prepared based on the findings. Sustainable solutions and a comprehensive approach to safety must be explored to reduce the number of victims of road accidents.

Stakeholders should take extra vigil on the identified stretch to reduce accidents,”said T Elangovan, executive director of Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA).

The total length of the vulnerable road corridors in Ernakulam district is 266km, comprising 121km on national highways and 14km on state highways.

A total of 564 people died at the blackspots within the vulnerable road corridors during 2018-20, which accounts for 45% of the road fatalities reported in the entire district, the study said.

Dangerous paths

Kerala has total 6,182km of national and state highways. 

Of them, 2,234km (37%) categorised as vulnerable road corridors

Such corridors, which range between 2km to 10km, have been identified in a KSCSTE-NATPAC study based on the number of black spots and accidents that have occurred on a stretch

Thrissur (37) has highest number of vulnerable road corridors, Ernakulam (33) is second

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motorists Safety Vulnerable road corridors
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp