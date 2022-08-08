Home States Kerala

Kottayam native Manikantan set to become Air Marshal

The Centre has cleared Kottayam native B Manikantan, 56, to become the Air Marshal, one rank below the Chief of Air Force.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

MiG-21

Representational image. (Photo | Indian Air Force)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Centre has cleared Kottayam native B Manikantan, 56, to become the Air Marshal, one rank below the Chief of Air Force. Mani, addressed so fondly by his friends, is the third Malayali to reach the Air Marshal post, a three-star air officer rank in the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

An alumnus of the 1983 batch Sainik School Kazhakoottam (SSKZM), Manikantan, who holds the second highest active rank in the IAF, is currently serving in the rank of Air Vice Marshal as the Assistant Chief of Integrated Defense Staff Int-C (Military Cooperation), Headquarters, New Delhi.  

The other two Malayalis who have reached the Air Marshal rank are Senior Air Staff Officer Western Air Command R Radhish and Senior Air Staff Officer Training Command Saju Balakrishnan. Son of Balakrishna Pillai and P K Lakshmi Kutty Amma, Mani belongs to Thiruvarppu in Kottayam.

Top IAF sources told TNIE that Mani has proved his mettle as a helicopter pilot, having flown most types of helicopters in the force with more than 5,400 hours of flying. During his 36-year innings with the IAF, Mani has participated in various air operations in Sri Lanka and has also flown extensively in the Siachen Glacier. 

His family comprising wife Dr Nirmala, a retired doctor from the Armed Forces Medical College, son Astrit and daughter Abhisshree are elated over his achievement.

TAGS
Kottayam Indian Air Force Chief of Air Force IAF
