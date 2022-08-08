Home States Kerala

Revoke decision to table new power Bill, Kerala electricity minister urges Centre  

Recalls that the assembly had unanimously urged Union govt not to pass the amendment

Published: 08th August 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the introduction of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Parliament, Kerala Power Minister K Krishnankutty has urged the Centre to revoke the bill, recalling that the legislative assembly had unanimously urged it not to pass the amendment.   

The decision to introduce the Bill in the monsoon session is set to have far-reaching consequences for the state. While consumers are under the impression that they are going to get multiple service providers in the power sector, those from the rural areas and the farming and tribal sectors are bound to lose the existing subsidised rate of power, the minister said in a statement.

Krishnankutty recalled that the state had, last March itself, expressed its strong opposition in writing against bringing amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003. “The KLA had unanimously passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to come out with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022. During the farmer’s agitation in 2021, their main demand was that the bill should be stalled. The Union government had given it in writing to the protesting farmers, and now it is a gross violation of the promise extended to them,” Krishnankutty said.  

Union Power Minister R K Singh is scheduled to table the controversial Bill on Monday at 11am. On Friday, the Union minister had held a planning review and monitoring meeting with various states and power utilities in New Delhi. The proposed amendment is expected to see the corporates entering the power distribution network. The state government is keen to ensure that the power sector is retained within the public sector. 

Controversy over Bill

  • Draft bill envisages delicensing power distribution which would result in creating competition
  • The consumers will have to choose from multiple service providers
  • Power and associated costs from the existing purchase agreements with the KSEB will be shared among all new entrants 
  • Service providers can choose which areas and to whom the power should be given
  • Currently, state government appoints chairman and members of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, who decides the power ceiling rate 
  • Once the Electricity (Amendment) Bill is implemented, the Union government will be the decisive factor
  • Union Power Minister R K Singh is scheduled to table the controversial Bill on Monday at 11am

Nationwide protest 
The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers has called a nationwide protest on Monday against the Centre’s decision to table the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022

