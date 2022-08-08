Spike in lepto cases amid torrential rains in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of incessant rain and waterlogging in various parts of the Ernakulam district, the health officials have sounded alert on the possible outbreak of waterborne and zoonotic infections such as leptospirosis.

“Several parts of the city, including the stretches of MG Road, near KSRTC bus stand, and South railway station, are inundated due to the rain lashing in the district in the past couple of days. This has increased the fear of a spike in leptospirosis infections. Those who come in contact with the contaminated water should clean themselves with good water as soon as possible. Try and avoid the flooded waters,” said Dr Geetha S, a General Medicine expert based in Kochi.

The district has reported over 300 leptospirosis cases so far. More than 10 suspected deaths have also been recorded. “We should all be on alert. Those involved in sanitation, farming activities and rescue operations in flooded areas should watch out for the symptoms of fever. Those who are at risk should consume the doxycycline tablets to prevent the infection,” said district medical officer V Jayasree. With water stagnation expected to increase in the coming days, the health officials have advised the people to check on other water and food borne diseases, including Shigella, typhoid, cholera and hepatitis.

“The bacteria-causing infections are usually present in contaminated water and soil where the animals have passed urine. The bacteria enter the body of a human through open wounds that might be invisible. The symptoms may be mild. Sometimes, the person could be asymptomatic as well, but it could lead to serious complications affecting the kidney, brain and lungs,” said Dr Geetha.

Steps to follow

Avoid passing through flooded areas

Those at risk of leptospirosis, including sanitation, farming and rescue workers should take precaution

Use long boots covering the entire feet

Take doxycycline tablets

If symptoms such as fever, body aches and headaches persist, consult a doctor

Consume only properly cooked food items and boiled water

