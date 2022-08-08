Home States Kerala

Three Idukki dam shutters raised, discharge set at 100 cumecs

Three of five shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir were raised on Sunday to release 100 cumecs (around 3,531 cusecs) of water.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

One of the five shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir being raised at 10am on Sunday. Later, three more shutters of the dam were opened | Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three of five shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir were raised on Sunday to release 100 cumecs (around 3,531 cusecs) of water. The water will be released in a phased manner until Monday morning. This is the 11th time since the dam’s commissioning in 1976 that the shutters have been raised.

Meanwhile, six out of 10 open shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were further raised to 50cm from the earlier 30cm at 10am on Sunday due to heavy inflow. Discharge of water was increased to 3,232 cusecs. Water level in the dam was 138.4ft against the permissible level of 142ft. The 10 shutters were opened on Friday, August 5. 

Though there was no flooding owing to the raising of Cheruthoni dam shutters, around 75 families in the flood-prone area of downstream Cheruthoni were asked to shift to relief camps if water in Cheruthoni river rose.

“The dam shutters were raised considering the possibility of heavy rain in the coming days. The controlled release of water will regulate its level in the dam and prevent a flood downstream,” water resources minister Roshy Augustine told reporters. The heavy rain lashing the district for the past one week and the raising of Mullaperiyar dam shutters caused water level in Idukki dam to rise.

The upper rule curve (level to be maintained in a reservoir at different times of the year) of Idukki dam for August 10 was set at 2,383.53ft against the full reservoir level of 2,403ft. On Saturday, it crossed the red alert level and reached 2,382.53ft at 7.30am, necessitating the raising of shutters on Sunday. 

Three warning sirens were sounded from 9.50am on Sunday before shutter 3 was raised to 40cm to release 50 cumecs of water. It was raised to 120cm by 4pm. After water reached 2,384.46 ft at 2pm, shutters 2 and 4 were raised to 40cm, while shutter 3 was lowered to 75cm to collectively release 100 cumecs of water.

Steps taken to ensure people’s safety, says Roshy

Water level in the Periyar river was 793.29m, 1m below the warning level of 794.2m, before the shutters were raised. “Since the level is lower than the danger mark of 795m, there is no possibility of severe flooding downstream.

Nonetheless, officials of the revenue, local self-government and other departments have taken all steps to ensure safety of people living downstream,” Roshy said. Cheruthoni resident Latha Siby said the release of water from Idukki had not led to flooding in Cheruthoni town and nearby areas. Sunday marked the 11th time that the shutters of Idukki dam were opened since its commissioning in 1976.

They were first raised in October 1981 to release 32.88 cumecs of water. They were raised twice again between October and November to release 23.42 cumecs and 9.46 cumecs of water, respectively. The shutters were raised twice again in 1992, releasing a total 78.57 cumecs of water.

After staying closed for 26 years, the shutters – all five of them – were raised in 2018 to release 1,068.32 cumecs of water. In 2021, the shutters were raised four times within a span of three months from October, and a total 75.06 cumecs of water released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Dam Mullaperiyar dam Heavy rain
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp