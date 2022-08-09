Home States Kerala

Fraudsters fake Pinarayi Vijayan’s account, try to dupe cop

After demanding money impersonating bureaucrats by creating their fake WhatsApp accounts, cyber fraudsters have now targeted the chief minister of Kerala. 

Published: 09th August 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After demanding money impersonating bureaucrats by creating their fake WhatsApp accounts, cyber fraudsters have now targeted the chief minister of Kerala. The Kochi cyber police have registered a case against an unidentified person who created a fake WhatsApp account using the profile picture of CM Pinarayi Vijayan and sent messages to an IPS officer requesting money.

The case was registered on the complaint of J Jayanath, who heads the coastal security department headquartered in Kochi. “The officer said he received a WhatsApp message from 8099506915 having the profile picture of Pinarayi Vijayan on August 3. The person demanded money. We suspect more top police officials received messages from fake WhatsApp accounts,” a source said.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (used forged document or electronic record as genuine), IT Act Sections 66C (dishonestly use an electronic signature, password or unique ID identification features) and 66D (cheating using any communication device or computer resource).

The cyber police last month registered a case regarding a fake WhatsApp account created using the picture of IPS officer Sanjeeb Patjoshi. Last month, Kozhikode district collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy was also targeted by fraudsters who created his fake WhatsApp account. In March, a teacher in Kollam was duped of `14 lakh after she received a message from a fake WhatsApp account of state police chief Anil Kant.

Jiyas Jamal, cyber law expert and founder of NGO Cyber Suraksha Foundation, said his team had alerted Health Minister Veena George whose fake WhatsApp account was created and messages were sent to several people.“In most cases, fraudsters use fake profiles of ministers and bureaucrats. This is happening as their phone numbers are available on the websites of government organisations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan cybercrime
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp