IFFK to be held from December 9 to 16

The minister said the State Chalachitra Academy is making elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:39 AM

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9 to 16, Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said in a statement on Monday.The festival is being held in December, as per the international festival calendar, after a gap of two years. The previous two editions were held in February and March due to Covid.

The minister said the State Chalachitra Academy is making elaborate arrangements for the festival.
The festival will have films under the International Competition, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, World Cinema, other general sections and packages. Asian, African and Latin American movies made between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, will be considered for the competition section. Entries can be submitted from August 11 through the website iffk.in. The last date for submissions is September 11, 2022.

